DH Radio | The Poll Whistle: The Uttarakhand dynamics

A deep dive into the electoral dynamics of Uttarakhand. Is there a change in the offing?

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 13 2022, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 08:31 ist
People take a pledge to vote in the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Rishikesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

In this fourth episode of the Poll Whistle series, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Deccan Herald Special Correspondent Shemin Joy to get a deeper insight into the dynamics of the Uttarakhand State elections due on Monday, February 14. 

Can BJP beat anti-incumbency, can Congress make a comeback, can AAP make a mark? We discuss all these and more. 

Listen in...

dh radio
DH Podcast
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Polls
Uttarakhand Elections
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
India News

