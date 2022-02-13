DH Radio | The Poll Whistle: The Uttarakhand dynamics

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,
In this fourth episode of the Poll Whistle series, DH Radio's Rasheed Kappan interacts with Deccan Herald Special Correspondent Shemin Joy to get a deeper insight into the dynamics of the Uttarakhand State elections due on Monday, February 14.
Can BJP beat anti-incumbency, can Congress make a comeback, can AAP make a mark? We discuss all these and more.
Listen in...
