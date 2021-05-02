Battling Covid-19 top priority, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said combating the Covid-19 situation will be the topmost priority of her government and dedicated her party's resounding victory to the people of the state.
"For us, combating the Covid-19 situation will be the topmost priority... This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it ," she said in her brief message to party workers.
