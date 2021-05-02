Battling Covid-19 top priority, says Mamata Banerjee

Battling Covid-19 top priority, says Mamata Banerjee

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 02 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 18:23 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said combating the Covid-19 situation will be the topmost priority of her government and dedicated her party's resounding victory to the people of the state.

"For us, combating the Covid-19 situation will be the topmost priority... This is victory of Bengal and only Bengal can do it ," she said in her brief message to party workers.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
TMC
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 