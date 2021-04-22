EC bans physical campaigning in Bengal in view of Covid

EC bans physical campaigning in Bengal in view of Covid-19

As per the EC order, no road show, pad yatra, cycle, bike and vehicle rally will be permissible

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 20:59 ist
BJP supporters of Suvendu Adhikary being garlanded by party leaders during an election campaign rally for the West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Illambazar in Birbhum district, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India on Thursday withdrew permission for roadshow, cycle, bike, vehicle rallies in West Bengal view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

ECI also notes "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings.

As per the EC order, no road show, pad yatra, cycle, bike and vehicle rally will be permissible.

In terms of public meetings, no meeting beyond the limit of 500 persons at a place subject to availability of adequate space with social distancing, adhering to Covid-19 safety norms, shall be permissible.

Permission for roadshow, cycle, bike, vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn, says Election Commission of India.

The orders will come into force from 7 pm on Thursday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Election Commission of India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 