EC bans physical campaigning in Bengal in view of Covid-19

The Election Commission of India on Thursday withdrew permission for roadshow, cycle, bike, vehicle rallies in West Bengal view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.
Permission for roadshow, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn: Election Commission of India
ECI also notes "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/2tS9XFzGH5
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
ECI also notes "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings.
As per the EC order, no road show, pad yatra, cycle, bike and vehicle rally will be permissible.
In terms of public meetings, no meeting beyond the limit of 500 persons at a place subject to availability of adequate space with social distancing, adhering to Covid-19 safety norms, shall be permissible.
Permission for roadshow, cycle, bike, vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn, says Election Commission of India.
The orders will come into force from 7 pm on Thursday.
104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala
SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK
Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet
How to get optimum protection from your face mask
In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally
Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat