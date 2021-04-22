EC bans physical campaigning in Bengal in view of Covid-19

The Election Commission of India on Thursday withdrew permission for roadshow, cycle, bike, vehicle rallies in West Bengal view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Permission for roadshow, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn: Election Commission of India ECI also notes "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/2tS9XFzGH5 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

ECI also notes "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings.

As per the EC order, no road show, pad yatra, cycle, bike and vehicle rally will be permissible.

In terms of public meetings, no meeting beyond the limit of 500 persons at a place subject to availability of adequate space with social distancing, adhering to Covid-19 safety norms, shall be permissible.

Permission for roadshow, cycle, bike, vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn, says Election Commission of India.

The orders will come into force from 7 pm on Thursday.