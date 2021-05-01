West Bengal Assembly Elections results live updates: TMC takes marginal lead as per initial trend
West Bengal Assembly Elections results live updates: TMC takes marginal lead as per initial trend
updated: May 02 2021, 08:34 ist
Today is the counting day of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the day to decided the fate of the state. Will the BJP triumph in the TMC stronghold, or will Mamata Banerjee prevail? Follow DH for live updates
08:31
According to the initial trend, TMC is ahead in 44 seats, BJP ahead in 40 seats and Sanjukta Morcha ahead in 2 seats. (Media reports)
08:27
TMC leader Firhad Hikam to ABP Ananda: This win will not bring any joy to us, as the fight against coronavirus is the most important matter right now. We will have to focus on that once the counting ends.
08:24
As per the counting of postal ballots, TMC is ahead in 27, BJP in 22, and Sanjukta Morcha in one seat. But remember, this is only the postal ballot, and not even one round of counting has ended. (Media reports)
08:21
Acid test for BJP candidates Srabanti Chatterjee for Behala West and Payel Sarkar (R) for Behala East. Will BJP's celebrity politics deliver the desired results? Credit: PTI File Photo
BJP candidate from Tollygunge constituency Babul Supriyo has arrived at the Hastings House where the counting is taking place. Polling agents of TMC candidate Arup Biswas are also present there. Credit: PTI File Photo
07:48
Around 10 minutes to go for the counting to begin. Already reports of violation of Covid-19 protocols in some booths are coming in. Can ECI keep it tight, especially after the rebukes of the Madras High Court?
All eyes will be on Mamata Banerjee, where the TMC supermo will fight for supremacy against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and CPI(M)'s Minakshi Mukherjee. It is a seat that can decide a lot of factors. Credit: PTI Photo.
07:36
Bengal BJP welcomes ECI decision banning all rallies after the declaration of the result.
ফল ঘোষণার পর বিজয় মিছিল বা জমায়েত করা যাবেনা, নির্বাচন কমিশনের এই সিদ্ধান্তকে আমরা স্বাগত জানাই।
আমরা সকল জেলা নেতৃত্ব এবং কার্যকর্তাগণদের উদ্দেশ্যে জানাচ্ছি কঠোর ভাবে এই নিয়ম পালন করুন। এই সময় আমরা আমাদের শক্তিকে ব্যবহার করি যারা বিপদের মধ্যে আছেন তাদের সাহায্য করে। pic.twitter.com/RWpoqRF2fH
108 centres, 256 companies of central forces, strict Covid measures: All set for May 2 counting for Bengal polls
The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on May 2 for the West Bengal assembly polls and put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of Covid-19, an official said on Saturday.
West Bengal Assembly poll results to be declared under heavy security, Covid protocol
The results of the much anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections will be declared on Sunday amid heavy security arrangements and strict Covid-19 protocols. Sources in the Election Commission (EC) said that 256 companies of Central forces and at least 292 observers will be deployed at 108 counting centres across 23 districts of the state.
Today is also the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. And Bengal will give its 'ray' (judgment) today. What a day! Credit: FAGET/AFP/Getty Images
Fasten your seat belts, as counting of votes has started in West Bengal. Credit: iStock Photo
CPI(M) candidate in Nandigram Minakshi Mukherjee to ABP Ananda: "Today, people will ensure the victory of Democracy."
Congress not to participate in poll debates on counting day
The Congress on Saturday decided that it will not participate in election debates on television on Sunday when the results for assembly polls for five states are out.
Good morning readers! Today is the counting day, and it is scheduled to start from 8 am. Who will conquor Bengal? Let us find out.