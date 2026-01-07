<p>Mysuru: The eight-day Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival will be held on the premises of Rangayana, the government-sponsored theatre repertory, on Hunsur Road, in Mysuru, from January 11 to 18. </p><p>It is the silver jubilee celebration of the festival and it will be a tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar. </p><p>Besides, a two-day national seminar on ‘Bahuroopi Babasaheb – Walk Towards Equality’ will be held during the last two days of the festival – January 17 and 18. Theatre person from Manipur Heisnam Sabitri Devi will be presented the ‘Belli Bahuroopi – Rangagowrava’ to mark the silver jubilee celebration.</p>.Let Mysuru become startup laboratory: Former chairman of ISRO.<p>Addressing a media conference, in Mysuru, on Wednesday, Rangayana Director Satish Tipaturu said, this year the duration of the festival has been increased from the usual six day to eight days and the government has also increased the grant to Rs 1 crore, compared to Rs 25 lakh last year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the national festival on January 12, Monday, at 5.30 pm, at Vanaranga, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister H C Madevappa, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S Thangadagi, MPs Yaduveer Krishnadtta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Sunil Bose and MLA K Harish Gowda.</p><p>Satish said, multilingual theatre festival, national symposium, film festival, folk performance, books exhibition, handicrafts exhibition, desi food fest, painting exhibition, street play and special programme for Makkala (children’s) Bahuroopi will be held in seven venues on Kalamandira and Rangayana premises - Boomigeetha, Sriranga Rangamandira, Kindarijogi stage, Vanaranga, Karnataka Kalamandira, and Kirurangamandira.</p><p>“The entire festival revolves around Ambekar and it is being held in association with the Dr B R Ambedkar Training and Extension Centre of the Social Welfare department and Dr B R Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre of the University of Mysore. The national theatre festival will feature 24 play, including 12 in Kannada, while the Children’s Bahuroopi will have six plays, including three in Kannada,” Satish said.</p><p>“Eight streetplays will be held at various venues across Mysuru city on four days, starting prior to the festival, from January 9 to 12. Twenty-two films will be screened as part of the Bahuroopi film festival. While Malayalam film Dr Baba Saheb Amedkar will be screened from 2 pm at Sriranga Rangamandira on January 11, three shows will be held on the remaining days – 10 am, 12 noon and 2 pm,” Satish said. </p>