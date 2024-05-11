Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: PM Modi harping on Hindu-Muslim issue to divide nation: Mallikarjun Kharge

Alleging that there was no end to the lies peddled by Modi, Kharge recalled the PM's promise of creating two crore jobs every year. Seeking to know the number of jobs the NDA government created in the past decade, Kharge claimed that 30 lakh government jobs were lying vacant.

He alleged that the BJP government was not filling these vacancies because 50 percent of those jobs will go to SC, ST and OBC people.

According to Kharge, Modi wants people to continue working as daily wagers and contract employees, deprived of permanent government jobs. Listing out the contributions of the Congress government, Kharge recalled land reforms, nationalisation of banks and others.

Referring to Modi's charges that Rahul Ganghi got tempo loads of cash from industrialists, Kharge sought to know why the PM didn't send Income Tax sleuths to raid Adani and Ambani if it was true.

Further, he charged the PM with selling all the public sector units, airports, seaports and other assets.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja also spoke at the INDIA alliance election campaign meeting.

Raja said the 2024 polls have become very crucial for the nation and its future and called on people to ensure that the I.N.D.I.A. alliance wins in these elections. Yechury alleged that the BJP needed 400 MPs so it can amend the Constitution to make India a theocratic Hindu nation. Communist Party of India (CPI), Congress and CPI (M) are INDIA alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13.