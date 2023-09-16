Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsarunachal pradesh

GSP says it will fight Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls

The GSP has decided to contest 35 of the 60 seats in the assembly, besides the Arunachal East and Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituencies, its spokesperson Toko Sheetal said.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 10:35 IST

Follow Us

The newly-floated Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) announced that it will contest the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The GSP has decided to contest 35 of the 60 seats in the assembly, besides the Arunachal East and Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituencies, its spokesperson Toko Sheetal said.

"We may have taken some time to establish ourselves, but now we are fully prepared to enter the electoral arena. This marks our debut in the elections, and our aspiration is to secure 32-33 assembly seats, which would enable us to form the government," she said.

Sheetal said her party will fight lawlessness and corruption that have plagued the state for years.

"This unbroken chain of nepotism and favouritism must be broken. To achieve this, we must possess a clear vision and unwavering determination," she said.

She appealed to the people to give the GSP an opportunity for the benefit of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 September 2023, 10:35 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsArunachal Pradesh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT