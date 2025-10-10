<p>Guwahati: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/1">Assam</a> BJP will continue discussions on Friday, October 10 to finalise the strategy for the 2026 assembly elections, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/himanta-biswa-sarma">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> said.</p>.<p>The extended executive committee of the party's state unit held discussions on the strategy for the next year's assembly elections during a meeting in Dibrugarh on Thursday, he said.</p>.<p>The meeting was ''very constructive and we followed up on various issues'', Sarma said.</p>.<p>''We have almost finalised the strategy for next year's assembly polls,'' he said.</p>.<p>Both the core committee and the office bearers' meeting were held on Thursday.</p>.Congress conducting survey on economic hardship of Assam people ahead of assembly polls.<p>''The discussions will continue on Friday and the party's state president Dilip Saikia will address the media on the decisions taken during the two-day meeting,'' Sarma said.</p>.<p>During the meeting on Thursday, both Sarma and Saikia held an in-depth review of the party’s upcoming roadmap and discussed various organisational matters.</p>.<p>Besides Sarma and Saikia, the meeting was attended by Union ministers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sarbananda-sonowal">Sarbananda Sonowal</a> and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, and state general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju. </p>