Congress, TMC allege poll code violation by BJP govt in Assam

Guwahati: Assam opposition parties Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have alleged that the state's BJP-led government has violated the election model code of conduct (MCC) by failing to remove official advertisements featuring the prime minister and chief minister.

State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and TMC state chief Ripun Bora have separately written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar expressing their concerns. While the Congress lodged its complaint on Sunday, the TMC sent the letter on Monday.

Bora emphasised that the presence of advertisements with the photographs of the PM, CM and others constitute a 'gross violation' of the MCC and urged the CEC to take immediate action.

"This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. You are hereby requested to take appropriate action immediately," Bora wrote to the CEC.