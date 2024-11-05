Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Sena UBT's Sunil Raut booked for comments against Sena's woman candidate
Hello readers! An FIR has been registered against Sunil Raut, brother of Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Vikroli constituency for his reported objectionable comments against a woman candidate of CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In a rally in Jharkhand on Monday, PM Modi tore through the I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties, calling them 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan', and 'Mafia ka ghulam'. He also accused the Congress of making attempts to snatch reservations meant for tribals and hand them over to its 'vote bank'. In Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar asked the people of Baramati to now make him happy after providing 'saheb' with the same in the Lok Sabha elections. Stay tuned with DH for the latest updates on the upcoming elections and more from across the country and around the world.
You made 'saheb' happy in Lok Sabha polls, now make me happy: Ajit Pawar tells Baramati voters
07:5905 Nov 2024
EC orders transfer of DGP in relief to complaining MVA members
07:5905 Nov 2024
PM Modi terms JMM-led coalition 'Ghuspaithiya Bandhan', 'Mafia ka ghulam'
08:2005 Nov 2024
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
When the results will come you will see Shiv Sena (UBT) emerging as the strongest party: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Bandra East assembly seat, Varun Sardesai
Today, the people want India to move forward... Maharashtra will play a big role in moving India forward: Shiv Sena MP and the party's candidate from Worli Assembly seat, Milind Deora
FIR registered against Sunil Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Vikroli constituency
