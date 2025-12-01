<p>Peshawar: At least four militants and two policemen were killed in a clash that ensued after an attack on a police checkpost in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The militants attacked a police checkpost in the Chinarak area, Central Kurram district bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense exchange of fire between the attackers and security personnel.</p>.<p>According to officials, police responded swiftly, killing four militants and injuring six others in the retaliatory operation.</p>.<p>Two constables were killed in the exchange of fire, while another was injured. </p>