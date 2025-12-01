Menu
4 militants, 2 policemen killed in clash in northwest Pakistan

The militants attacked a police checkpost in the Chinarak area, Central Kurram district bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense exchange of fire between the attackers and security personnel.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 01:05 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 01:05 IST
