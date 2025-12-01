Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

My partner is half-Indian, son's middle name is Sekhar after Nobel laureate S Chandrasekhar: Elon Musk

“One of my sons with her is, his middle name is Sekhar, after Chandrasekhar,” Musk said in an interview.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 01:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 01:11 IST
World newsElon Musk

Follow us on :

Follow Us