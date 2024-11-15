Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Women have been targeted by infiltrators from Bangladesh, Rohingyas in Jharkhand, says BJP leader
With one more phase left in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission has been inundated by both BJP and Congress complaining about Model code violations. In the latest turn, Congress has asked for a campaign ban on BJP's 'star' campaigners, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Yogi's sloagn of 'batenge toh katenge' has sparked a new slew of disapproval, this time from Mahayuti allies like Ashok Chavan. As the two states gear up for polls, with Nov 20 just a few days away, keep track of the political drama here on DH.
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 03:14 IST
Highlights
08:1415 Nov 2024
'The women have been targeted by infiltrators from Bangladesh, Rohingyas and it has become a hub for terrorist activities': BJP leader NV Subhash
08:1215 Nov 2024
'Batenge to katenge' is about unity, some leaders have failed to grasp its meaning: Fadnavis
08:1015 Nov 2024
Congress lodges complaints with EC against PM Modi, Shah for 'false' statements, seeks campaign ban
'The women have been targeted by infiltrators from Bangladesh, Rohingyas and it has become a hub for terrorist activities': BJP leader NV Subhash
'Batenge to katenge' is about unity, some leaders have failed to grasp its meaning: Fadnavis
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said his party's 'batenge to katenge' slogan is a counter-narrative to the MVA's campaign and claimed his colleagues Ashok Chavan and Pankaja Munde as well as Deput...
Read more
Congress lodges complaints with EC against PM Modi, Shah for 'false' statements, seeks campaign ban
New Delhi: The Congress has lodged complaints with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of making "false, divisive, malicious and slanderous" statements during their recent election campaigning.
Read more
Sharad Pawar slams Mahayuti govt for rise in crimes against women; attacks Fadnavis
Pune: The Maharashtra government is implementing schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojana but is doing nothing about the continuous rise in crimes against women, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar said here on Thursday.
Read more
Published 15 November 2024, 03:14 IST