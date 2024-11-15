Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Women have been targeted by infiltrators from Bangladesh, Rohingyas in Jharkhand, says BJP leader

With one more phase left in Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Election Commission has been inundated by both BJP and Congress complaining about Model code violations. In the latest turn, Congress has asked for a campaign ban on BJP's 'star' campaigners, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Meanwhile, Yogi's sloagn of 'batenge toh katenge' has sparked a new slew of disapproval, this time from Mahayuti allies like Ashok Chavan. As the two states gear up for polls, with Nov 20 just a few days away, keep track of the political drama here on DH.