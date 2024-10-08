<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Election Results LIVE!</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Constituency-wise Haryana Assembly Election Results LIVE!</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results LIVE!</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Constituency-wise Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results LIVE!</a></em></p>.<p>Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the process had been stopped in many places. </p><p>He further said that Congress had won in many places and was leading in others, but the same was not being updated on the Election Commission website. "I request all my colleagues to stay firm, we are getting the majority," he said.</p>.<p>Responding to the memorandum filed by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the Election Commission said, "Nothing on record to substantiate your ill-founded allegation of slowdown in updating of Haryana poll results".</p><p>Earlier, Congress had raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.</p><p>In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am there has been an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.</p><p>"As you can imagine this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media," Ramesh said in his letter.</p><p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>.<p>“Many congratulations to the country's daughter Vinesh Phogat for her victory. This fight was not just for one Julana seat, it was not just with 3-4 other candidates, it was not just a fight between parties. This fight was against the strongest oppressive forces in the country. And Vinesh emerged victorious,” he wrote in a post on X.</p>.<p>Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has won the Julana assembly seat in Haryana. She defeated BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former Army officer, and former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal from the Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of more than 6,000 seats.</p>.<p>AAP candidate Mehraj Malik is leading in Doda by 4,770 votes with the last round of counting on. This will be AAP's first ever seat in J&K </p> .<p>National Conference leader Nazir Ahmad Khan won the Gurez assembly seat for a fourth time in a row, defeating the BJP's Faqeer Mohammad Khan by a margin of 1,132 votes, according to the Election Commission.</p><p>Nazir Ahmad Khan has got 8,378 votes while his BJP rival has managed 7,246 votes.</p><p><br>(<em>PTI</em>)</p>.<p>Slowdown in updating results allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine process: Jairam Ramesh to ECI on Haryana polls</p>.<p>A written complaint to the Election Commission regarding the delay in showing the results on the official website will be filed in a short while</p>.<p>Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda were ahead in their seats. However, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing from their seats.</p><p>Congress' Vinesh Phogat was trailing from the Julana seat in Jind district where BJP's Yogesh Kumar was ahead by 3,641 votes.</p><p><br>Among the Independents, Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, was leading from Hisar seat over her nearest rival Ram Niwas Rara of the Congress.</p><p>From Ambala Cantt, senior BJP leader and former Minister Anil Vij was trailing to Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by a margin of 1,199 votes.</p><p><br>(<em>PTI</em>)</p>.<p>Independent candidate Savitri Jindal is leading from the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana, according to Election Commission trends.</p><p>Jindal, who is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, is leading by a margin of 3,836 votes from Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara. BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta was at the third spot.</p><p>Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.</p><p>(<em>PTI</em>)</p>.<p><em>Source: PTI via EC</em></p>.<p>Source: (<em>X/@PTI_News</em>)</p>.<p>Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district.</p><p>BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district.

BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was leading from his Ellenabad constituency, according to early trends.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from Kaithal seat.


(PTI)

The counting of votes began on Tuesday for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the final leg of an electoral journey that will give the union territory its first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am amid a three-tier security cover at 28 centres set up across 20 districts of the union territory, an election official said.

A clear picture of trends is expected by afternoon, the official said.

The Congress-National Conference alliance, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main stakeholders in the keenly watched assembly election held five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.


(PTI)

In an interaction with news agency ANI ahead of counting, Saini said, "BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten yearss...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption..."

Saini also offered prayers at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple in the early hours of the day Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. The second phase of polling was held on September 18 in which 26 seats went to polls while the polling for remaining 40 seats was held on October 1.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-three-tier-security-arrangements-in-place-at-counting-centres-3221502">Read full story</a></em></p>.<p>Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath as the counting day approaches in Haryana, with the ruling BJP confident of retaining power for a third term, and the Congress, which is out of power for 10 years, more than hopeful of making a comeback when results are announced on Tuesday.</p><p>Officials said all preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process which begins at 8 am on October 8.</p><p>"A three-tier security arrangements have been made at counting venues," Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal told PTI on Monday.</p><p>The elections in Haryana are the first major direct contest between the BJP and the Congress following the Lok Sabha polls, and the result here would be used by the winner to build a narrative in their favour in other states where polls due over the next few months.</p><p>The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats are likely to see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress.</p><p>(<em>PTI</em>)</p>