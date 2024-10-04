Assembly Elections Live | Sharad Pawar bats for increasing reservation cap to 75% ahead of Maharashtra polls

Hello, readers! With campaigning for the Haryana assembly elections coming to an end yesterday, the campaign focus for all major political parties shifts to Maharashtra. The high-octane campaign in Haryana for the October 5 assembly polls ended on Thursday evening as the BJP hopes to buck anti-incumbency to retain power for a third consecutive term and the Congress eyes a comeback after a decade-long hiatus. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit historic city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra today, where he will be unveiling a statue of the legendary Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Stay tuned with DH to follow all the latest updates regarding the assembly elections from all the states in contention!