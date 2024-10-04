Assembly Elections Live | Sharad Pawar bats for increasing reservation cap to 75% ahead of Maharashtra polls
Hello, readers! With campaigning for the Haryana assembly elections coming to an end yesterday, the campaign focus for all major political parties shifts to Maharashtra. The high-octane campaign in Haryana for the October 5 assembly polls ended on Thursday evening as the BJP hopes to buck anti-incumbency to retain power for a third consecutive term and the Congress eyes a comeback after a decade-long hiatus. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit historic city of Kolhapur in Maharashtra today, where he will be unveiling a statue of the legendary Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Stay tuned with DH to follow all the latest updates regarding the assembly elections from all the states in contention!
Rahul Gandhi to unveil statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Maharashtra's Kolhapur today
08:4004 Oct 2024
BJP spreads hatred, oust them from power: Rahul Gandhi urges voters
08:4004 Oct 2024
Congress guarantee of corruption, casteism, nepotism; vote for BJP, says Modi
09:5704 Oct 2024
The Congress party promises a lot of things but they never deliver it: Shehzad Poonawalla
"Wherever the Congress party has come to power, they have brought inflation and destruction. Now in Himachal Pradesh, after bankrupting the state with the foolish promises they made, we see how the people are being constantly taxed… Even toilets haven’t been spared by the Congress party. The Congress party promises a lot of things but they never deliver it. All they do is bankrupt the states and impose such taxes,” says BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla as the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh imposes a 'Toilet Seat Tax'.
09:5604 Oct 2024
"The BJP is going to win the election and will form the government," says Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal on Haryana polls
09:2004 Oct 2024
OPINION | Maharashtra Elections: Is a century on a turning pitch possible?
After an unprecedented rollercoaster ride in the past five years, will any political party secure 100 seats in the 288-member Assembly in Maharashtra? This is a million-dollar question ahead of a bitterly fought election in the premier state politics has become murkier than before.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations
09:0704 Oct 2024
NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar says that the cap of 50 per cent on reservation should be increased to 75 per cent