Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | PM Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand; BJP to launch podcast series ahead of Maha polls

Hello readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand today. He will address the election rallies in Chaibasa and Garhwa. Meanwhile in Maharashtra, BJP will be launching a podcast series ahead of polls, hosted by Vinay Sahasrabudhe. Amit Shah released BJP manifesto in Jharkhand yesterday where he promised to implement UCC in the state if the BJP is elected to power. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil earlier had announced he will field Maratha candidates for polls in constituencies where the community has a strong presence. However, he has now backed off. Track the latest updates on the upcoming Assembly polls only with DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 04:24 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
09:4304 Nov 2024

Manoj Jarange-Patil makes U-turn on decision to contest polls

08:1104 Nov 2024

BJP to launch new series of podcast today ahead of Maharashtra polls

08:1104 Nov 2024

CM Shinde hails Ladki Bahin scheme, calls MVA 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'

08:1104 Nov 2024

PM Modi to address two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand today

09:5404 Nov 2024

Congress leader Mukhtar Shaikh who filed nomination as Independent candidate decided to withdraw his nomination to support official MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: X/@ANI</p></div>

Credit: X/@ANI

Rebel Congress leader from Kasba Assembly constituency Mukhtar Shaikh who had filed nomination as Independent candidate decided to withdraw his nomination and support official MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Mukhtar Shaikh said, "I have decided to take the nomination back as an independent candidate. I had recieved calls from State President Nana Patole, in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and MP Syed Naseer Hussain. After their assurance, I took the decision and took back my nomination. I will also support and work for the MVA Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba Assembly constituency." (ANI)

09:4404 Nov 2024

Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA comes up with tagline 'Vanchito Ka Raaj Aayega' ahead of polls

With a tagline - ‘Vanchito Ka Raaj Aayega’, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has prepared for the do-or-die elections for the party, which is yet to enter any law-making body.

VBA founder Prakash Ambedkar (70), the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is currently recuperating after an angioplasty in Pune.

Read more

09:4304 Nov 2024

Manoj Jarange-Patil makes U-turn on decision to contest polls

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday withdrew from the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

Earlier, Jarange-Patil had announced that he will field Maratha candidates for the assembly polls in constituencies where the community has a strong presence. However, he has now backed off.

Read more

08:1104 Nov 2024

BJP to launch new series of podcast today ahead of Maharashtra polls

The BJP is going to launch a new series of podcast ahead of the Maharashtra elections on Monday. It will be hosted by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabudhe. Sahasrabuddhe, former National Vice-President of BJP, has temporarily donned the hat of a podcaster where he will speak to several domain experts, focusing on the Mahayuti government.

Read more

08:1104 Nov 2024

New government must waive off farm loans of suicide-affected families: Farmers manifesto

The new government must give remunerative prices to all crops, address land rights issues, ensure that water is not privatised and must waive off all outstanding agricultural loans of farmers from suicide-affected families, according to farmers’ manifesto for Maharashtra being pressed by Kisan Mazdoor Commission (KMC) and Nation for Farmers (NOF).

Read more

Published 04 November 2024, 02:51 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiElectionsNCPSharad PawarSanjay RautEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayAaditya ThackerayJMMJharkhandDevendra FadnavisHemant SorenShiv Sena (UBT)Arvind SawantNCP (SP)Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Kalpana SorenAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us