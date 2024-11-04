Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | PM Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand; BJP to launch podcast series ahead of Maha polls

Credit: X/@ANI
Rebel Congress leader from Kasba Assembly constituency Mukhtar Shaikh who had filed nomination as Independent candidate decided to withdraw his nomination and support official MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.
Mukhtar Shaikh said, "I have decided to take the nomination back as an independent candidate. I had recieved calls from State President Nana Patole, in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and MP Syed Naseer Hussain. After their assurance, I took the decision and took back my nomination. I will also support and work for the MVA Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba Assembly constituency." (ANI)
With a tagline - ‘Vanchito Ka Raaj Aayega’, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has prepared for the do-or-die elections for the party, which is yet to enter any law-making body.
VBA founder Prakash Ambedkar (70), the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is currently recuperating after an angioplasty in Pune.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Monday withdrew from the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
Earlier, Jarange-Patil had announced that he will field Maratha candidates for the assembly polls in constituencies where the community has a strong presence. However, he has now backed off.
The BJP is going to launch a new series of podcast ahead of the Maharashtra elections on Monday. It will be hosted by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabudhe. Sahasrabuddhe, former National Vice-President of BJP, has temporarily donned the hat of a podcaster where he will speak to several domain experts, focusing on the Mahayuti government.
The new government must give remunerative prices to all crops, address land rights issues, ensure that water is not privatised and must waive off all outstanding agricultural loans of farmers from suicide-affected families, according to farmers’ manifesto for Maharashtra being pressed by Kisan Mazdoor Commission (KMC) and Nation for Farmers (NOF).
