Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | PM Modi to address rallies in Jharkhand; BJP to launch podcast series ahead of Maha polls

Rebel Congress leader from Kasba Assembly constituency Mukhtar Shaikh who had filed nomination as Independent candidate decided to withdraw his nomination and support official MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

Mukhtar Shaikh said, "I have decided to take the nomination back as an independent candidate. I had recieved calls from State President Nana Patole, in-charge Ramesh Chennithala and MP Syed Naseer Hussain. After their assurance, I took the decision and took back my nomination. I will also support and work for the MVA Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba Assembly constituency." (ANI)