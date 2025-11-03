<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Alinagar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Alinagar, constituency number 81, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Alinagar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Alinagar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Alinagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Alinagar was won by Mishri Lal Yadav (VIP) by a margin of 3,101 votes. Mishri Lal Yadav polled 61,082 votes while the nearest rival, Binod Mishra (RJD), secured 57,981 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Alinagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Abdul Bari Siddiqui (RJD) won the seat by securing 67,461 votes. Abdul Bari Siddiqui defeated the nearest rival Mishri Lal Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 13,460 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>