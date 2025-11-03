<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Amnour Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Amnour, constituency number 120, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Saran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Amnour polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Amnour constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Amnour in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Amnour was won by Krishan Kumar Mantoo (BJP) by a margin of 3,681 votes. Krishan Kumar Mantoo polled 63,316 votes while the nearest rival, Sunil Kumar (RJD), secured 59,635 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Amnour vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Shatrudhan Tiwari (BJP) won the seat by securing 39,134 votes. Shatrudhan Tiwari defeated the nearest rival Krishna Kumar Mantoo (JD(U)) by a margin of 5,251 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>