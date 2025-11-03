<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Araria Constituency Details</h3><p>Araria, constituency number 49, is in the Araria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Araria Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Araria polling and counting dates</h3><p>Araria constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Araria in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Araria was won by Avidur Rahman (INC) by a margin of 47,936 votes. Avidur Rahman polled 103,054 votes while the nearest rival, Shagufta Azim (JD-U), secured 55,118 votes.</p><h3>How did Araria vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Avidur Rahman (INC) won the seat by securing 92,667 votes. Avidur Rahman defeated the nearest rival Ajay Kumar Jha (LJP) by a margin of 40,044 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>