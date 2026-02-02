Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

SC directs setting up interstate water disputes tribunal on Pennaiyar river

Pennaiyar is an inter-state river.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 06:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRiverinter-state water disputes

Follow us on :

Follow Us