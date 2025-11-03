<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Atri Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Atri, constituency number 233, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Atri polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Atri constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Atri in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Atri was won by Ajay Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 7,931 votes. Ajay Yadav polled 62,658 votes while the nearest rival, Manorama Devi (JD(U)), secured 54,727 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Atri vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Kunti Devi (RJD) won the seat by securing 60,687 votes. Kunti Devi defeated the nearest rival Arvind Kumar Singh (LJP) by a margin of 13,817 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>