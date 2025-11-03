<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Aurai Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Aurai, constituency number 89, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Aurai polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Aurai constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Aurai in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Aurai was won by Ram Surat Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 47,866 votes. Ram Surat Kumar polled 90,479 votes while the nearest rival, Md. Aftab Alam (CPI(ML)L), secured 42,613 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Aurai vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Surendra Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 66,958 votes. Surendra Kumar defeated the nearest rival Ram Surat Kumar (BJP) by a margin of 10,825 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>