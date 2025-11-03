<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Baisi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Baisi, constituency number 57, is in the Purnia district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Baisi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Baisi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Baisi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Baisi was won by Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (AIMIM) by a margin of 16,373 votes. Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad polled 68,416 votes while the nearest rival, Binod Kumar (BJP), secured 52,043 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Baisi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Abdus Subhan (RJD) won the seat by securing 67,022 votes. Abdus Subhan defeated the nearest rival Vinod Kumar (IND) by a margin of 38,740 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>