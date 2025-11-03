<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Bajpatti Constituency Details</h3><p>Bajpatti, constituency number 27, is in the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Bajpatti polling and counting dates</h3><p>Bajpatti constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Bajpatti in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Bajpatti was won by Mukesh Kumar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 2,704 votes. Mukesh Kumar Yadav polled 71,483 votes while the nearest rival, Ranju Geeta (JD-U), secured 68,779 votes.</p><h3>How did Bajpatti vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Ranju Geeta (JD-U) won the seat by securing 67,194 votes. Ranju Geeta defeated the nearest rival Rekha Kumari (RLSP) by a margin of 16,946 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>