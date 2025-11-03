<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bakhri Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bakhri, constituency number 147, is in the Begusarai district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bakhri polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bakhri constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bakhri in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bakhri was won by Suryakant Paswan (CPI) by a margin of 777 votes. Suryakant Paswan polled 72,177 votes while the nearest rival, Ramshankar Paswan (BJP), secured 71,400 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bakhri vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Upendra Paswan (RJD) won the seat by securing 72,632 votes. Upendra Paswan defeated the nearest rival Ramanand Ram (BJP) by a margin of 40,256 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>