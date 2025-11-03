<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bakhtiarpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bakhtiarpur, constituency number 180, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bakhtiarpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bakhtiarpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bakhtiarpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bakhtiarpur was won by Aniruddh Kumar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 20,672 votes. Aniruddh Kumar Yadav polled 89,483 votes while the nearest rival, Ranvijay Singh Yadav (BJP), secured 68,811 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bakhtiarpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ranvijay Singh Yadav (BJP) won the seat by securing 61,496 votes. Ranvijay Singh Yadav defeated the nearest rival Aniruddh Kumar Yadav (RJD) by a margin of 7,902 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>