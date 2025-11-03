<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Banka Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Banka, constituency number 161, is in the Banka district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Banka polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Banka constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Banka in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Banka was won by Ramnarayan Mandal (BJP) by a margin of 16,828 votes. Ramnarayan Mandal polled 69,762 votes while the nearest rival, Javed Iqbal Ansari (RJD), secured 52,934 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Banka vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ramnarayan Mandal (BJP) won the seat by securing 52,379 votes. Ramnarayan Mandal defeated the nearest rival Zafrul Hoda (RJD) by a margin of 3,730 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>