<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Barari Constituency Details</h3><p>Barari, constituency number 68, is in the Katihar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Barari polling and counting dates</h3><p>Barari constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Barari in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Barari was won by Bijay Singh (JD-U) by a margin of 10,438 votes. Bijay Singh polled 81,752 votes while the nearest rival, Neeraj Kumar (RJD), secured 71,314 votes.</p><h3>How did Barari vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Neeraj Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 71,175 votes. Neeraj Kumar defeated the nearest rival Bibhash Chandra Choudhary (BJP) by a margin of 14,336 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>