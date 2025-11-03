<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Barauli Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Barauli, constituency number 100, is in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Barauli polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Barauli constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Barauli in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Barauli was won by Rampravesh Rai (BJP) by a margin of 14,155 votes. Rampravesh Rai polled 81,956 votes while the nearest rival, Reyazul Haque Raju (RJD), secured 67,801 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Barauli vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Md. Nematullah (RJD) won the seat by securing 61,690 votes. Md. Nematullah defeated the nearest rival Rampravesh Rai (BJP) by a margin of 504 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>