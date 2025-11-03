<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Belhar Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Belhar, constituency number 163, is in the Banka district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Belhar polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Belhar constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Belhar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Belhar was won by Manoj Yadav (JD(U)) by a margin of 2,473 votes. Manoj Yadav polled 73,589 votes while the nearest rival, Ramdeo Yadav (RJD), secured 71,116 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Belhar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Giridhari Yadav (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 70,348 votes. Giridhari Yadav defeated the nearest rival Manoj Yadav (BJP) by a margin of 16,191 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>