<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Benipur Constituency Details</h3><p>Benipur, constituency number 80, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Benipur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Benipur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Benipur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Benipur was won by Binay Kumar Choudhary (JD-U) by a margin of 6,590 votes. Binay Kumar Choudhary polled 61,416 votes while the nearest rival, Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary (INC), secured 54,826 votes.</p><h3>How did Benipur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Sunil Choudhary (JD-U) won the seat by securing 69,511 votes. Sunil Choudhary defeated the nearest rival Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP) by a margin of 26,443 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>