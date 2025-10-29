Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | A closer look at I.N.D.I.A. bloc manifesto

Providing government jobs to one member of each family within 20 days of government
Contractual and outsourced employees will be made permanent
Skill-based employment in various sectors
Educational city will be set up on 2,000 acres
Women will receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance starting December 1
Widows and senior citizens will receive monthly pension of Rs 1,500, which will increase by Rs 200 annually
Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity
Abolishment of application and examination fees for competitive exams
Farmers will be guaranteed purchase of all crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP)
Free health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh
Current daily wage of Rs 255 will be increased to Rs 300
Reservation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs)
A zero-tolerance policy towards crime
Waqf Amendment Act will be halted
Rights of all minority communities will be protected
