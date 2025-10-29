Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | A closer look at I.N.D.I.A. bloc manifesto

Outlining the policies it will implement when it comes into power, the RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan bloc has pledged various promises
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 10:14 IST
Providing government jobs to one member of each family within 20 days of government

Contractual and outsourced employees will be made permanent

Skill-based employment in various sectors

Educational city will be set up on 2,000 acres

Women will receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance starting December 1

Widows and senior citizens will receive monthly pension of Rs 1,500, which will increase by Rs 200 annually

Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity

Abolishment of application and examination fees for competitive exams

Farmers will be guaranteed purchase of all crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Free health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh

Current daily wage of Rs 255 will be increased to Rs 300

Reservation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs)

A zero-tolerance policy towards crime

Waqf Amendment Act will be halted

Rights of all minority communities will be protected

Published 29 October 2025, 10:14 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsBiharRJDI.N.D.I.ABihar Assembly Elections 2025

