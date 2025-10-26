Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Being Bihari matter of pride for people of state now: Nitish Kumar

Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, without taking names of the Opposition leaders, the CM said that before 2005 (when the RJD was in power), there was complete anarchy in the state.
Last Updated : 26 October 2025, 13:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2025, 13:55 IST
India NewsNitish KumarBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us