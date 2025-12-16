<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would likely soon file a lawsuit against Britain's BBC over its editing of a speech he made in 2021 on the day his supporters stormed the US Capitol.</p><p>“In a little while, you'll be seeing I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth. Literally, they put words in my mouth. They had me saying things that I never said coming out,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.</p><p>He added that the lawsuit against Britain's public broadcaster could be filed on Monday afternoon or Tuesday morning.</p><p>The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>.India's exports to US up 22.6% to USD 7 billion in November.<p>Trump has indicated he intends to seek billions of dollars in damages related to a BBC documentary examining his role in the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.</p><p>The documentary, which aired on the broadcaster’s flagship "Panorama" news show, spliced together three video excerpts from Trump’s speech, creating the impression he was inciting the riot.</p><p>Trump has denied responsibility for the incident, which was aimed at blocking Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win over Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.</p><p>The BBC acknowledged the editing was an “error of judgement” and apologised to Trump, but said there was no legal basis for his claim.</p>