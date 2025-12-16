Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump says lawsuit against BBC likely to be filed soon

Trump has indicated he intends to seek billions of dollars in damages related to a BBC documentary examining his role in the January 6, 2021, storming of the Capitol.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 22:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 22:34 IST
World newsUSBBCDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us