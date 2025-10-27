#WATCH | Saharsa | Addressing a public rally, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face, Tejashwi Yadav says, "What the government has not been able to do in 20 years, we will do it in 20 months. We don't know who the CM face of NDA is...Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP… pic.twitter.com/6wYPGKGtbx