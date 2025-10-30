Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Chanpatia Startup Zone: What happened to Bihar’s model for returning migrants

<p>In this episode of DH Dateline, we travel to Bihar’s West Champaran district ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025. Once hailed as a model for rehabilitating returning migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Chanpatia Startup Zone symbolised Bihar’s development promise.</p><p>Five years later, that promise is faltering — with nearly half of the units shut or struggling to survive. What happened to Bihar’s model for returning migrants, and what does Chanpatia’s decline reveal about the state’s growth narrative? <em>DH</em>’s Ashish Pandey finds out.</p>