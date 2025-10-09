Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Congress fires at EC over final electoral roll published after SIR

Congress demanded that the final electoral roll must be frozen on the last date of nomination, the deadline for receiving applications for inclusion in the voters' list.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 22:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 22:46 IST
CongressElection CommissionBihar Assembly Elections 2025special intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us