Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress poses questions to PM, CM on 'paper leaks, crime, displacement for employment'

The Congress leader took a swipe at the "double-engine government" pitch of the BJP-led NDA, which suggests that having its government in both the Centre and the state ensures rapid development.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 10:38 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 10:38 IST
