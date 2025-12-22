<p>Videos of 23-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gujarat">Gujarat</a> student, who is currently being held by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ukraine">Ukraine</a> as a prisoner of war, came to the fore on Sunday. </p><p>In one of the videos, Sahil Mohammad Hussain can be heard urging students going to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Russia">Russia</a> to 'be careful', and appealed to the Indian government to secure his release. </p><p>“I feel hopeless. I don’t know what will happen. But I do have a message for young people who are coming to Russia, be careful,” Hussain said in one of the two recently released videos received by his family. </p><p>Though the exact date when the videos were shot cannot be ascertained, the clips are likely to be recent as Hussain mentions Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India earlier this month. </p>.Explained | India's free trade agreements and partners.<p>"Those Indians coming to Russia for higher studies or work, be careful because there are so many scammers here. You may be trapped in criminal cases, narcotics cases, illegal cases, so take care of yourself. As far as possible, stay away from all this,” he said in the video. </p><p>Urging the Indian government to get him released, he said, “I appeal to the Indian government, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar (Minister of External Affairs), if possible, please help. That’s all.”</p><p><strong>How did Hussain end up in Ukrainian jail?</strong></p><p>As per the video of the Gujarat-based student, he signed a war contract in Russia. </p><p>“….Now I am in an Ukrainian military jail because I signed the war contract when I was stuck in a Russian jail. I signed the contract only to escape from the Russian jail. Now I know about (Vladimir) Putin coming to India to meet my government. Also I want to tell my government to have a conversation with Vladimir Putin to help me return home. I want to come back home,” he said. </p><p>It emerged earlier this year that Sahil was a resident of Morbi and went to Russia for further studies several years ago. As per the Gujarat police, he was sent to jail after being caught in a drug-related case there.</p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs in September said that India had strongly called upon Russia to release and repatriate 27 Indian nationals currently serving with the Russian Army. </p>