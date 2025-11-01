Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | ECI transfers Patna SP, Returning Officer after murder of JSP supporter

The EC has ordered the replacement of Barh Sub Divisional Officer and Returning Officer of Mokama seat Chandan Kumar with Additional Municipal Commissioner of Patna Ashish Kumar.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 14:51 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

