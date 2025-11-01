<p>New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the transfer of the Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) and Returning Officer of Mokama Assembly constituency following the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter.</p><p>There has been tension in Mokama after Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav was killed during an election campaign. Yadav's supporters had on Friday pelted stones at the car of RJD candidate Veena Devi.</p><p>Following the murder, the EC had sought a report from the state at the earliest.</p><p>The EC has ordered the replacement of Barh Sub Divisional Officer and Returning Officer of Mokama seat Chandan Kumar with Additional Municipal Commissioner of Patna Ashish Kumar.</p><p>Sub Divisional Police Officer Barh-1 Rakesh Kumar and SDPO-2 Abhishek Singh have also been replaced with Deputy Superintentdent of Police in Patna CID Anand Kumar Singh and DySP in Anti Terrorist Squad Ayush Shrivastava.</p><p>The EC has also asked the state to initiate disciplinary action against the three officers replaced besides ordering suspension of Abhishek Singh.</p><p>It has also directed that Patna Rural Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag and a panel of officers for posting a substitute in his place be sent urgently.</p><p>The poll body has sought a complaince report by November 2 noon. </p>