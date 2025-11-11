<p>The two-phase voting in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 </a>has come to an end with the second phase seeing a record 67.14 per cent voter turnout on Tuesday.</p><p>Meanwhile, the first phase was held on November 6, which had also seen a record voter turnout of about 65 per cent.</p><p>The result for the 243-seat Sssembly will be out on November 14.</p><p>NDA, led by Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP along with other parties, is being challenged by the Mahaghatbandhan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress among other parties.</p><p>Giving the two alliances a competition is Prashant Kishor's newly formed Jan Suraaj.</p><p>While Nitish Kumar will continue to be the Chief Ministerial face for the NDA, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc announced that Tejashwi Yadav will be at the helm if they win.</p><p>With the end of the polling, several analysts have begun with the exit polls, predicting the outcome of the election in advance.</p><h2>Bihar election 2025: What the Exit Polls say?</h2>.<p>NDA: 133-148</p><p>I.N.D.I.A: 87-102</p><p>JSP: 0-2</p><p>Other: 3-6</p>.<p>NDA: 145-160</p><p>I.N.D.I.A.: 73-91</p><p>JSP: 0-0</p><p>Others: 5-10</p>.<p>NDA: 133-159</p><p>I.N.D.I.A.: 75-101</p><p>JSP: 0-5</p><p>Others: 2-8</p>.<p>NDA: 147-167</p><p>I.N.D.I.A.: 70-90</p><p>JSP: 0-2</p><p>Others: 2-8</p>.<p>NDA: 130-138</p><p>I.N.D.I.A.: 100-108</p><p>JSP: 0-0</p><p>Others: 3-5</p>.<p>NDA: 135-150</p><p>I.N.D.I.A.: 88-103</p><p>JSP: 0-1</p><p>Others: 3-6</p>.<p>NDA: 184-209</p><p>I.N.D.I.A.: 32-49</p><p>JSP: 0-0</p><p>Others: 1-5</p>.<p>NDA: 145-163</p><p>I.N.D.IA.: 76-95</p><p>JSP: 0-0</p><p>Others: 3-6</p>.<p>During the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, most exit polls had predicted a narrow victory for the RJD-led alliance.</p><p>However, the final results swung the other way as the NDA secured 125 seats to cross the halfway mark, while the Mahagathbandhan managed 110.</p>