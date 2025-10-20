Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | FAQs: What happens when EVMs and VVPATs don't match?

Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 08:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 08:23 IST
Bihar NewsVVPATsVVPAT machinesEVM-VVPAT malfunctionBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us