<p>The state of Bihar is all set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, to elect 243 members of the Bihar legislative assembly. The results will be declared on November 14. While it may be seen as a contest between the National Democratic alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the emergence of Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has forced political pundits to rework their calculations.</p><p>The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), lays down guidelines highlighting dos and don'ts for political parties and their leaders ahead of polls.</p><p>In view of the assembly upcoming polls in Bihar, here's everything you need to know about the MCC.</p>.<p><strong>What is MCC?</strong></p><p>The ECI puts out rules which are meant to regulate political parties and their candidates prior to elections. The MCC is put into force to guarantee the conduct of free and fair elections in India.</p><p>These rules are binding on all parties, and account for portfolios, polling booths, election speeches, polling day, manifestos, and processions</p><p><strong>What restrictions does MCC impose?</strong> </p><p>There are eight provisions in the MCC that deal with general conduct of parties and leaders, as well as meetings, processions, etc. leading up to polling day. It also has guidelines pertaining to the polling day itself, polling booths, election observers etc.</p><p>The main purpose are as follows: </p><p>- Parties in power, state or central cannot use their official position for electoral gain. This means avoiding policy, project or scheme announcements that could sway away the voters.</p><p>- Using public resources for advertising and promoting achievements is prohibited.</p><p>- Ministers are barred from combining official duties with election work or using government machinery for campaigning.</p><p>- Opposition parties are given equal access to public facilities for election activities.</p><p>- Using public funds for advertisements is prohibited.</p><p>- Criticism of political parties or candidates should be based on work record, not caste or communal beliefs.</p><p>- Bribery, intimidation, and voter impersonation is banned.</p><p>- Using places of worship for elections campaigns is prohibited.</p><p>- Public meeting within 48 hours of polling is prohibited. This period is called 'election silence' and allows voters to reflect on their choices before voting.</p>.<p><strong>When does the MCC come into effect?</strong></p><p>The MCC comes into effect from when the ECI announces election dates and remains in force until election results are declared.</p><p><strong>Is MCC legally blinding?</strong></p><p>While the MCC lays down guidelines, it is not legally binding—instead the ECI relies on moral impetus for its enforcement.</p><p><strong>What happens in case of MCC violations?</strong></p><p>When suspected MCC violations occur, the ECI issues a notice to the relevant party/leader, either independently, or in response to a complaint that has been filed.</p><p>The party or candidate in question, once they get the notice, must respond in writing either acknowledging fault and offering an apology, or refuting the accusation.</p><p>In the second scenario, if they are found guilty afterwards, they may receive a written reprimand from the ECI, which many consider to be a mild punishment.</p>