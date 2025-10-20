Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | FAQs: What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

In view of the assembly upcoming polls in Bihar, here's everything you need to know about the MCC.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 08:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 08:38 IST
Election Commission of IndiaBihar Newsmodel code of conduct (MCC)Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us