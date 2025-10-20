<p>Bengaluru: A 34-year-old man allegedly died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a> by jumping from the third floor of a mall here on Monday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased identified as Sagar, was an engineering dropout, they said.</p>.<p>Police has ruled out any foul play in the incident.</p>.Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal booked after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page death note.<p>Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that the man jumped from third floor of G T mall.</p>.<p>According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>He was unmarried and unemployed, police added. </p>