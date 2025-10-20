Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man dies by suicide after jumping from third floor of mall in Bengaluru

According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatment.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 11:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 11:27 IST
India NewsBengaluruSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us