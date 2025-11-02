<p>New Delhi: A delegation of foreign diplomats from embassies of Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia, the UK, Bhutan and South Africa began a two-day visit to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> on Sunday to observe the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a>'s election campaign and India's democratic process.</p><p>"The visit under the 'Know BJP' initiative, launched by party president J P Nadda, is to familiarise the diplomats with the functioning, outreach and organisational strength of the BJP, as well as to provide an on-ground understanding of India's electoral engagement at the grassroots level," said Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge.</p>.Union minister Bhupender Yadav attends Bengal BJP's two-day organisational meeting.<p>"The delegation will interact with senior party leaders, observe campaign activities and visit key constituencies," he said.</p><p>Earlier, similar delegations visited Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan during the assembly elections in the states to experience the BJP's election management and campaign practices.</p>