Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | From Leningrad of India to BJP stronghold, what Begusarai tells us about Bihar's political future

<p>Once known as the Leningrad of India, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/begusarai">Begusarai</a> in Bihar was the epicentre of the Left movement, a stronghold built on trade union power and socialist ideals. But over the years, as the Left lost ground and new caste equations emerged, Begusarai transformed into a BJP bastion.</p><p>In this ground report, Sumit Pande travels to Begusarai to trace how the BJP cracked Bihar’s caste and identity politics, turning the fall of the Left into an opportunity for consolidation. What began as a shift in one district may now be the political playbook shaping Bihar Elections 2025.</p><p>Watch this deep dive into Begusarai’s journey from red to saffron, and what it reveals about the changing political landscape of Bihar. Sumit Pande reports from Begusarai ahead of Bihar Elections 2025.</p>