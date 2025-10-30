Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be wiped out in state as Rahul insulted Chhathi Maiyya: Shah

In a jibe at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he called upon people to press on EVM buttons having NDA symbols with such rage that the tremors are "felt in Italy".
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 09:26 IST
India NewsAmit ShahRahul GandhiChhath PujaI.N.D.I.ABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us