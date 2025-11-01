Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Rains pour cold water on leaders’ campaign plans

At least 22 scheduled helicopter flights were cancelled due to inclement weather and poor visibility in Bihar in the last three days.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 11:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 11:16 IST
India NewsrainBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us