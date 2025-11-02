Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD bagged Bihar CM candidate post from Congress at gunpoint, alleges PM Modi

He predicted a record victory for the ruling NDA, which would continue providing a government that was 'upright' and 'foresighted' and build a 'developed Bihar' that was necessary for 'Viksit Bharat'.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 09:35 IST
Published 02 November 2025, 09:35 IST
India News Congress Indian Politics Narendra Modi Bihar RJD Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

