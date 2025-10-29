Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | RJD defamed Bihar across world: Rajnath in Darbhanga

He said Rs 15 lakh crore was allocated for the all-round development of the state in the last 11 years under the Narendra Modi government.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 09:28 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghBiharRJDBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us