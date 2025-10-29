<p>Darbhanga: Alleging that the RJD has defamed Bihar across the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the issue of the assembly polls in the state was clear -- whether it will be taken back to the days of "jungle raj" or remain on the path of development.</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally in Darbhanga district, Singh slammed the RJD, alleging that it made an "unrealistic promise" of providing a government job to each household in the state.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Amit Shah calls Mahagathbandhan a 'thug bandhan'; Rahul Gandhi says Modi can 'dance on stage' for votes.<p>"We will release our manifesto on Thursday and implement every single word in it," he said.</p>.<p>Singh said that no corruption allegations can be levelled against CM Nitish Kumar, who governed the state for 20 years, while it was a matter of grief that the entire family of a former chief minister is accused of irregularities.</p>.<p>Accusing the opposition in the state of making "false promises" of undoing amendments to the Waqf Act, he said they cannot, as the law was passed in Parliament.</p>.<p>Singh said his party, the BJP, does not indulge in politics of caste and religion, asserting that "we do fair and clean politics".</p>.<p>He said Rs 15 lakh crore was allocated for the all-round development of the state in the last 11 years under the Narendra Modi government.</p>.<p>"It was PM Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, who gave constitutional status to the OBC commission," he said. </p>